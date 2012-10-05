MEXICO CITY Oct 5 Mexican stocks rose to an all time high on Friday after a drop in the U.S. unemployment rate backed hopes that American demand for Mexican exports would hold up despite a global slowdown.

The IPC stock index rose 1.08 percent to 41,868 , its highest ever, as shares in top U.S. cement supplier Cemex rose 3.67 percent to their highest since January 2011, adding to gains following a successful debt offer on Thursday.