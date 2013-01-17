MEXICO CITY Jan 17 Mexico's peso firmed to a
10-month high on Thursday, tracking a rise in the S&P 500 to a
five-year intraday high on improved jobs and housing data in the
United States, Mexico's top trading partner.
The peso gained 0.51 percent to 12.5555 per
dollar, helped by comments from an S&P official who said
progress on key economic reforms could lead to more favorable
sovereign debt ratings.
The cost of dollars in pesos has fallen to a key support
level. A break below 12.55 could herald further gains for the
peso or investors could soon be quick to take profits, sending
the dollar higher.