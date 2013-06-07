MEXICO CITY, June 7 Mexico's peso reversed
losses to stage a fleeting rally on Friday, spurred by data
showing U.S. hiring rose in May but not at a strong enough pace
that could likely push the Federal Reserve to scale back its
monetary stimulus.
The peso snapped back from losses of more
than 0.5 percent to gain as much as 0.65 percent at 12.7275 per
dollar. The currency then settled back around 12.8050 per
dollar, nearly flat from Thursday.
The peso had slumped to a five-month low last week on
concerns the Fed could scale back its stimulus that has
supported demand for riskier assets like emerging market
currencies.