MEXICO CITY, July 15 Mexico's peso firmed on Monday to a one-month high after weaker-than-expected U.S. retail sales data for June added to signs of slower growth that may keep the Federal Reserve from soon trimming its stimulus program.

The Fed's bond buying program has supported demand for riskier assets around the world, such as the Mexican peso.

The peso gained 0.58 percent to 12.7550 per dollar, its strongest since mid-June.