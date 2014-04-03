Saudi king's Asia tour trumpets Aramco's moves downstream
* It also gives Saudi's more leverage over oil product prices
MEXICO CITY, April 3 Mexican stocks fell sharply on Thursday, pulling back from their highest levels since late July last year, as investors cashed in on a recent surge.
The IPC stock index shed 1 percent to 40,490 points as bank Banorte lost 2.3 percent and broadcaster and pay TV giant Televisa fell 1.5 percent.
The IPC index posted its strongest month in more than a year in year in March, with around a 4.3 percent gain. (Reporting by Michael O'Boyle)
* It also gives Saudi's more leverage over oil product prices
CAIRO, March 20 Egyptian Finance Minister Amr El Garhy said on Monday his country was expecting foreign direct investment to increase to $13-15 billion in the 2017-18 fiscal year, after a currency flotation in November revived foreign interest.
March 20 Britain's FTSE 100 futures were flat ahead of the cash market open on Monday.