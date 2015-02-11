MEXICO CITY Feb 11 Mexico's peso sank to its weakest level in nearly six years on Wednesday as a drop in oil prices and concerns about Greece's debt weighed on emerging market assets around the world.

The peso shed nearly 1.4 percent to 15.1555 per dollar, its weakest since March 2009, and traded around levels that could trigger a central bank auction of up to $200 million to cushion the currency's slide. (Reporting by Miguel Angel Gutierrez)