MEXICO CITY Feb 29 The Mexican peso gained sharply on Wednesday after U.S. economic growth data for the fourth quarter was revised upward, calming fears of a slowdown in 2012.

The peso firmed 0.69 percent to 12.7550 per dollar and is on track to advance more than 2 percent this month. The currency was also helped by an injection of more than half a trillion euros in an effort to stabilize the euro zone financial system. (Reporting by Rachel Uranga; Editing by James Dalgleish)