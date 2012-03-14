SAFT ON WEALTH-Of rising rates and falling returns: James Saft
Feb 15 Try to hide wherever you like but periods of rising interest rates mean lower returns.
MEXICO CITY, March 14 Mexico's peso weakened sharply on Wednesday after reaching a more than six-month high in the last session.
The peso lost 1.1 percent to 12.7001 per dollar. The sell-off comes a day after the U.S. Federal Reserve upgraded its outlook for the U.S. economy, helping to strengthen the U.S. dollar. (Reporting by Rachel Uranga)
Feb 15 Try to hide wherever you like but periods of rising interest rates mean lower returns.
NEW YORK, Feb 15 Foreign investors in December sold safe-haven U.S. Treasuries for the ninth straight month, data from the U.S. Treasury department showed on Wednesday, and some analysts said the latest sales may have reflected increased risk appetite after the November election of Donald Trump as U.S. president.
* Asure Software Inc files for mixed shelf of upto $75 million - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2lkU8Uk) Further company coverage: