MEXICO CITY, July 13 Mexico's peso gained sharply on Friday after data showed China's second-quarter growth was in line with expectations, easing worries about a slowdown there and improving risk appetite.

The currency strengthened as much as 1 percent to 13.31 against the dollar. Mexico's peso has been trading in a narrow range over the last sessions, having trouble breaking below 13.25. (Reporting by Rachel Uranga; Editing by Padraic Cassidy)