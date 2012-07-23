MEXICO CITY, July 23 Mexico's peso slumped on Monday to its weakest since the end of June as concerns that Spain may need an international bailout weighed on riskier assets around the world.

The peso shed 1.55 percent to 13.5750 per dollar. The cost of dollars in pesos rose sharply above its 100-day and 200-day simple moving averages. (Reporting By Michael O'Boyle)