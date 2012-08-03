MEXICO CITY Aug 3 Mexico's peso firmed sharply on Friday after data showed U.S. employers hired more workers than expected last month, boding well for Mexican exports to its northern neighbor.

The peso gained 1.56 percent to 13.1305 per dollar, its strongest in just over two weeks. The peso was also helped by a survey that showed growth in the vast U.S. services sector edged up in July. Mexico sends nearly 80 percent of its exports to the United States. (Reporting By Michael O'Boyle)