UPDATE 5-Medical providers oppose Trump-backed health plan, Democrats take aim
* Doctors, hospital groups oppose the proposals (Adds insurers' letter, proposed conservative amendment)
MEXICO CITY, March 26 Mexican stocks rose sharply on Tuesday, helped by a more than 1 percent gain in shares of America Movil, billionaire Carlos Slim's flagship telecommunications firm.
America Movil stock has rallied back about 12 percent from an around 4-year low hit on March 15 as investors bet a slump on concerns about tougher regulation were overblown.
The IPC stock index rose 1 percent, also boosted by gains in miner Grupo Mexico and bottler and convenience chain operator Femsa.
* Doctors, hospital groups oppose the proposals (Adds insurers' letter, proposed conservative amendment)
* istar announces pricing of $375 million senior unsecured notes
* 22Nd Century Group files 2016 annual report and announces conference call to provide business update