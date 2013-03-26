MEXICO CITY, March 26 Mexican stocks rose sharply on Tuesday, helped by a more than 1 percent gain in shares of America Movil, billionaire Carlos Slim's flagship telecommunications firm.

America Movil stock has rallied back about 12 percent from an around 4-year low hit on March 15 as investors bet a slump on concerns about tougher regulation were overblown.

The IPC stock index rose 1 percent, also boosted by gains in miner Grupo Mexico and bottler and convenience chain operator Femsa.