BRIEF-Commercial Vehicle Group Q4 earnings per share $0.01
* Commercial Vehicle Group announces fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 results
MEXICO CITY, April 9 Mexican stocks rose sharply on Tuesday, helped by a 2 percent gain in shares of billionaire Carlos Slim's America Movil and an over 3 percent jump in bottler and convenience store operator Femsa.
The IPC stock index rose 1.1 percent to 43,908 points as stocks gained for a second straight session. Mexican stocks have recovered nearly half of a 9 percent slump off a record high and look set to test resistance around 44,250 hit early this month.
* Commercial Vehicle Group announces fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 results
* Host Hotels & Resorts Inc announces pricing of $400 million of 3 7/8% senior notes due 2024 by Host Hotels & Resorts, L.P.
* Zoomermedia Limited announces departure of CFO and appointment of new CFO