UPDATE 2-Brazil's industrial output up on annual basis for 1st time in nearly 3 years

(Adds comments) By Silvio Cascione BRASILIA, March 8 Industrial output in Brazil rose on an annual basis in January for the first month in nearly three years, in a sign that a severe recession could be ending soon. Production increased 1.4 percent from a year earlier, government statistics agency IBGE said on Wednesday. That topped expectations for a 1.1 percent gain in a Reuters poll of economists. Industrial output had been falling on an annual basis for 34 c