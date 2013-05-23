MEXICO CITY May 23 Mexican stocks fell sharply on Thursday, sinking for the fourth session in a row, hurt by concerns that the U.S. Federal Reserve could scale back its stimulus that has fed demand for riskier assets around the world.

The IPC stock index shed as much as 1.62 percent to 39,468 points, hitting near a key support that held up last September during a drop.

The IPC has shed more than 5 percent in the last four sessions, on track to post its worst four-day slump since September 2011.