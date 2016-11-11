LONDON Nov 11 Mexico's peso slumped 3 percent
to a fresh record low on Friday and its government bonds took a
beating as the country remained at the centre of market jitters
about the impact of Donald Trump's victory in U.S. elections.
The peso has become a lightning rod for market
anxiety due to fears about the future of Mexican-U.S. trade
relations. The currency had slumped through 21 per dollar to
almost 21.2 by 1200 GMT, down over 10.5 percent for the week.
Mexico's main government dollar-bonds fell sharply too,
dropping as much as 2.5 cents to their lowest level since
February.
European-listed exchange traded funds for Mexican stocks
also felt the heat, dropping as much as 6 percent.
The moves have led a widespread selloff across emerging
markets as world borrowing costs have spiked sharply on bets a
mass infrastructure drive from Trump could push up inflation.
The dollar has also seen its biggest rise in a year which
adds pressure to countries that borrow heavily in the greenback
but get tax revenues in their own currencies.
(Reporting by Marc Jones; editing by Karin Strohecker)