MEXICO CITY Aug 23 Mexican stocks rose sharply
on Tuesday, tracking strong gains in U.S. equity markets, to hit
a key resistance level amid speculation the U.S. Federal Reserve
could offer up another round of stimulus.
The IPC stock index .MXX rose 1.01 percent to 33,934
points, adding to gains in the previous session. The 34,000-point
level coincides with the two-thirds retracement of its August
2010 to January 2011 rally.
If stocks cannot mount a significant break past 34,000 points
in the coming sessions, it may be more likely the IPC falls back
to its early August lows, technical analysts said.
(Reporting by Michael O'Boyle)