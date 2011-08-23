MEXICO CITY Aug 23 Mexican stocks rose sharply on Tuesday, tracking strong gains in U.S. equity markets, to hit a key resistance level amid speculation the U.S. Federal Reserve could offer up another round of stimulus.

The IPC stock index .MXX rose 1.01 percent to 33,934 points, adding to gains in the previous session. The 34,000-point level coincides with the two-thirds retracement of its August 2010 to January 2011 rally.

If stocks cannot mount a significant break past 34,000 points in the coming sessions, it may be more likely the IPC falls back to its early August lows, technical analysts said. (Reporting by Michael O'Boyle)