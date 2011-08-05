MEXICO CITY Aug 5 Mexico's peso surged on Friday after data showed U.S. private employers hired more people than expected last month, easing fears that the U.S. economy could tilt back toward recession.

The peso MXN=MEX01 jump as much as 0.98 percent to 11.9329 per dollar on the report, before snapping back to trade at 11.97 per dollar, around its 200-day simple moving average

The cost of dollars in pesos shot through that average in the previous session and broke the pyschological 12-per-dollar level as a global sell-off sparked the peso's worst one-day slide since Europe's debt crisis deepened in May 2010. (Reporting by Michael O'Boyle)