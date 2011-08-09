MEXICO CITY Aug 9 Mexican stocks rose sharply on Tuesday as equities bounced back from their worst one-session drop since the depths of the financial crisis in October 2008 on fears of a new U.S. recession.

The IPC stock index .MXX rose 2.18 percent to 32,408 points as the gauge rose off its lowest level since the end of August 2010. (Reporting by Michael O'Boyle)