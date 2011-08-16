MEXICO CITY Aug 16 Mexico's peso pared losses on Tuesday as U.S. industrial output rose in July at its fastest pace in seven months, easing concerns of a slowdown in production at Mexico's closely-linked factories.

The peso MXN=MEX01 cut losses to 0.15 percent at 12.2575 per dollar, around its 200-week moving average that is seen as strong support for the cost of dollars in pesos. (Reporting by Michael O'Boyle)