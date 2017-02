MEXICO CITY Aug 19 Mexican stocks fell sharply on Friday, extending steep losses from the previous session on concerns about another recession in the United States and fears Europe's debt crisis could trigger a credit crunch.

The IPC stock index .MXX fell 1.13 percent to 32,870 points.

The index's 100-day exponential moving average (EMA) has crossed below its 200-day EMA in a sign analysts say could suggest much steeper losses lie ahead.