BRIEF-Elaine Chao steps down from Vulcan Materials board after being confirmed as U.S. Secretary of Transportation
* Elaine L. Chao steps down after being confirmed as U.S. Secretary of Transportation
MEXICO CITY, Sept 6 Mexico's stocks bounced back on Tuesday after a sharp fall in the previous session on fears about a widening euro zone debt crisis.
The IPC stock index .MXX gained more than 1 percent to 34,230 points.
* Elaine L. Chao steps down after being confirmed as U.S. Secretary of Transportation
* FTS International Inc files for IPO of up to $100 million - SEC filing
* Boston Partners reports a 5.3 percent passive stake in EQT Corp as of december 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text : [ID:http://bit.ly/2kB2lD4] Further company coverage: