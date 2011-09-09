BRIEF-Aurion announces $6 million private placement financing
* Non-Brokered private placement of 4 million common shares of at price of $1.50 per common share
MEXICO CITY, Sept 9 Mexican stocks fell sharply on Thursday with investors skeptical about how much President Barack Obama's $447 billion plan to generate jobs would help the world's largest economy. The IPC stock index .MXX dropped 1.15 percent to 34,314 points, tracking losses on Wall Street.
(Reporting by Rachel Uranga)
* Non-Brokered private placement of 4 million common shares of at price of $1.50 per common share
* Unclear if new technical issue for troubled programme (Adds details, background)
Feb 7 Drugmaker Perrigo Co Plc struck a deal on Tuesday with Starboard Value LP, agreeing to add three directors to the board as the activist hedge fund ramps up pressure on the company.