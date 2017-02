MEXICO CITY Oct 11 Mexican stocks rose sharply on Tuesday to their highest in over a week, led by a more than 2 percent gain in shares of mobile phone company America Movil (AMXL.MX).

The IPC stock index .MXX rose 1.02 percent to 33,892 points, the highest since September 29, and marking its second session of sharp gains. (Reporting by Michael O'Boyle)