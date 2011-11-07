MEXICO CITY Nov 7 Mexico's peso firmed sharply on Monday, bouncing back after slumping nearly 4 percent last week in its worst weekly tumble since November 2008 on concerns about Europe's debt crisis.

The peso MXN=MEX01 gained 0.65 percent 13.42 per dollar after Reuters reported a document prepared for EU finance ministers said the European Investment Bank could provide up to 74 billion euros of lending support to European banks over two years. [ID:nB5E7LN00F] (Reporting by Michael O'Boyle)