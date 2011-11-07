BRIEF-Cognizant reaches cooperation agreement with Elliott Management
MEXICO CITY Nov 7 Mexico's peso firmed sharply on Monday, bouncing back after slumping nearly 4 percent last week in its worst weekly tumble since November 2008 on concerns about Europe's debt crisis.
The peso MXN=MEX01 gained 0.65 percent 13.42 per dollar after Reuters reported a document prepared for EU finance ministers said the European Investment Bank could provide up to 74 billion euros of lending support to European banks over two years. [ID:nB5E7LN00F] (Reporting by Michael O'Boyle)
KIEV, Feb 8 Ukraine's economy grew as much as 4.8 percent year-on-year in the fourth quarter, the state statistics agency's chief said on Wednesday, citing preliminary data that suggests a stronger-than-expected recovery towards the end of the year.
