MEXICO CITY Nov 10 Mexico's IPC stock index rose on Thursday as Italian borrowing costs fell from levels seen as unsustainable, helping stoke a recovery.

Mexico's IPC stock index .MXX advanced 0.83 percent to 36,865 points, after rising slightly over 1 percent during the session. Mexican shares slid more than 2 percent in the last session on worries over Italy. (Reporting by Rachel Uranga)