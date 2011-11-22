BRIEF-The Estée Lauder companies to issue $1.5 bln of senior notes
* The Estée Lauder companies to issue $1.5 billion of senior notes
MEXICO CITY Nov 22 Mexico's peso slumped to a two-month low on Tuesday after data showed the economy of the United States, Mexico's top trading partner, grew at a slightly slower pace than previously estimated in the third quarter. [ID:nCAT005556]
The peso MXN=MXN=D2 shed 0.52 percent 14.0928 per dollar. (Reporting by Michael O'Boyle)
* The Estée Lauder companies to issue $1.5 billion of senior notes
NEW YORK, Feb 6 Billionaire activist investor Carl Icahn said on Monday he planned to sell his shuttered Trump Taj Mahal casino in Atlantic City, New Jersey, likely bringing an end to his troubled relationship with the city.
Feb 6 Israel-based generic drugmaker Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd said on Monday that Chief Executive Erez Vigodman was stepping down effective immediately and would be replaced on an interim basis by Yitzhak Peterburg, who has been chairman of Teva's board of directors.