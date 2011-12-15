Airline Azul files for IPO with Brazil securities regulator
SAO PAULO, Feb 7 Azul Linhas Aéreas Brasileiras SA, Brazil's No. 3 airline, filed on Tuesday for clearance with Brazilian regulators to launch a global initial public offering (IPO).
MEXICO CITY Dec 15 Mexico's IPC stock index .MXX rose on Thursday as strengthening U.S. jobs and factory data suggested the labor market of Mexico's number one trading partner was improving. [ID:nL1E7NF24C]
Mexico's IPC advanced as much as 1 percent before it retreated to a 0.73 percent gain at 36,275 points. (Reporting by Rachel Uranga)
SAO PAULO, Feb 7 Azul Linhas Aéreas Brasileiras SA, Brazil's No. 3 airline, filed on Tuesday for clearance with Brazilian regulators to launch a global initial public offering (IPO).
* Pivotal phase 3 data results for Trulance(Tm) (plecanatide) in the treatment of chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) published in American Journal Of Gastroenterology
Feb 7 Cardinal Health Inc reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit on Tuesday helped by lower costs and tax rate even as the drug distributor faced generic pricing pressure.