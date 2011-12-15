MEXICO CITY Dec 15 Mexico's IPC stock index .MXX rose on Thursday as strengthening U.S. jobs and factory data suggested the labor market of Mexico's number one trading partner was improving. [ID:nL1E7NF24C]

Mexico's IPC advanced as much as 1 percent before it retreated to a 0.73 percent gain at 36,275 points. (Reporting by Rachel Uranga)