MEXICO CITY Dec 29 The Mexican stock market .MXX gained on Thursday supported by data showing the pending sale of existing homes surged to a 1-1/2 year high in the United States, Mexico's largest trading partner.
The IPC index gained 1.06 percent to 37,032 points on thin volume with investors heartened by signs of an improving U.S. labor market even with jobless claims rising last week. (Reporting by Rachel Uranga)
