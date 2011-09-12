BRIEF-Imperial amends senior credit facility covenants
Imperial amends senior credit facility covenants
MEXICO CITY, Sept 12 Mexican stocks fell sharply on Monday as fears about the health of French banks and the lack of a solution to Greece's debt problem weighed on global stock markets.
The IPC stock index .MXX dropped 1.7 percent to 33,236 points.
(Reporting by Rachel Uranga)
Feb 10 Amazon.com Inc warned on Friday that government actions to bolster domestic companies against foreign competition could hurt its business, in a possible reference to U.S. President Donald Trump's "America First" agenda.
