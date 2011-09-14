MEXICO CITY, Sept 14 Mexico's peso weakened sharply on Wednesday amid concerns that Europe's debt troubles could spark another banking crisis.

The peso MXN=MEX01 slumped 0.56 percent to 12.9625 per dollar, but snapped back to trade at 12.94 per dollar.

Traders said fears about Europe would likely wear down option barriers near the 13 per dollar level and drive the currency to a new one-year low. (Reporting by Michael O'Boyle)