BRIEF-Interoil secures US$470 million credit facility
* Interoil Corp - new facility will refinance and replace existing US$400 million secured capital expenditure facility
MEXICO CITY, Sept 26 Mexican stocks rose sharply on Monday, boosted by hopes euro zone officials will be able to develop plans to ease fears about a Greek default and the health of European banks.
The IPC stock index .MXX rose 2.10 percent to 33,259 points, bouncing back from a more than 7 percent loss in the previous week. (Reporting by Michael O'Boyle)
* Interoil Corp - new facility will refinance and replace existing US$400 million secured capital expenditure facility
* Allot Communications announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results
* Kilroy realty corporation reports fourth quarter financial results