MEXICO CITY, Sept 28 Mexico's peso whipsawed on Wednesday after data on U.S. durable goods orders dipped 0.1 percent in August compared to July.

The peso MXN= briefly reversed early losses to firm to 13.3605 per dollar before slipping back to trade at 13.42 per dollar, off 0.35 percent.

The peso has snapped back more than 5 percent from a two-year low hit last week. (Reporting by Michael O'Boyle)