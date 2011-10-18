BRIEF-ESSAR STEEL ALGOMA SECURES DEBTOR-IN-POSSESSION EXTENSION
* DIP HAS BEEN EXTENDED TO MARCH 31, 2017, WITH OPTION OF A FURTHER THIRTY-DAY EXTENSION
MEXICO CITY Oct 18 Mexico's IPC stock index .MXX rose on Tuesday tracking gains on Wall Street.
The index added 1.03 percent to 34,481 points after falling sharply in the previous session on dampened hopes that euro zone leaders would come to a speed resolution of the region's sovereign debt crisis. (Reporting by Rachel Uranga)
NEW YORK, Feb 6 (IFR) - US corporate tax reform proposals are causing consternation among bond market players, who fear their implementation will drastically reduce issuance levels.
* Raymond James to redeem all outstanding 6.90 pct senior notes