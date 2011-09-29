BRIEF-Enstar Group announces reinsurance of £957 mln of RSA's legacy U.K. employer's liability business
* Announces reinsurance of £957 million of RSA'S legacy U.K. employer's liability business
MEXICO CITY, Sept 29 The Mexican stock market .MXX gained sharply on Thursday after German lawmakers voted through changes to help cope with the euro zone debt crisis and the United States posted better-than-expected economic data.
The IPC stock index gained 1.91 percent to 34,081. (Reporting by Rachel Uranga; Editing by James Dalgleish)
* Announces reinsurance of £957 million of RSA'S legacy U.K. employer's liability business
PARIS, Feb 7 Airbus strategy chief Marwan Lahoud, one of the founders of Europe's largest aerospace group and its M&A czar for the past decade, is leaving the company at the end of February, Airbus said on Tuesday.
Feb 7 Gilead Sciences Inc on Tuesday projected disappointing sales for its hepatitis C drugs this year because of fewer patients being started on treatments and more competition, sending its shares down more than 5 percent after hours.