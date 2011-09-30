MEXICO CITY, Sept 30 The Mexican stock market .MXX fell on Friday as China's manufacturing shrank, stoking fears the global economy was slowing.

The IPC stock index dropped 0.83 percent to 33,407 points, falling as much as 1.3 percent to 33,223 points during the session.

Shares of Mexican cement maker Cemex (CMXCPO.MX) fell more than 4 percent shortly after the opening bell on lingering concerns about the company's exposure to future foreign exchange fluctuations.

(Reporting by Rachel Uranga)