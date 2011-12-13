BRIEF-POLARIS INFRASTRUCTURE DECLARES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF US$0.12/SHR
* POLARIS INFRASTRUCTURE ANNOUNCES FURTHER QUARTERLY DIVIDEND INCREASE
MEXICO CITY Dec 13 Mexican stocks fell on Tuesday after the Federal Reserve left monetary policy on hold and warned recent market turbulence posed risks to the U.S. economy, Mexico's top trading partner.
The IPC stock index .MXX dropped 2.43 percent to 36,322 points, with retailer Wal-Mart Mexico WALMEXV.MX leading declines as the stock pulled back from a record high.
* POLARIS INFRASTRUCTURE ANNOUNCES FURTHER QUARTERLY DIVIDEND INCREASE
Feb 7 Gilead Sciences Inc on Tuesday projected disappointing sales for its hepatitis C drug portfolio this year, sending its shares down more than 4 percent in after-hours trading.
* FORTIVE REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER 2016 RESULTS AND INITIATES 2017 GUIDANCE