MEXICO CITY Oct 4 Mexico's peso firmed sharply on Tuesday, boosted by hopes of more economic stimulus from the U.S. Federal Reserve, but analysts said the currency was still vulnerable to further losses on worries about the euro zone.

The peso MXN= gained almost 1.6 percent to 13.8423 per dollar, bouncing back after four sessions of steep losses took the currency within striking distance of a more than two-year low. (Reporting by Michael O'Boyle)