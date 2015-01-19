MEXICO CITY Jan 19 Mexico's stock market
expects to see at least nine share offerings this year, a senior
stock exchange official said on Monday.
The exchange has received filings from nine companies, which
include plans for initial public offerings and secondary share
offerings, said Jose Manuel Allende, the stock exchange's deputy
director general in charge of planning and promotion.
He said three or four more companies were looking at the
possibility of listing shares but they had not yet filed any
notifications with the bourse. Mexico saw a record year of share
offerings in 2013, but issues fell sharply last year.
(Reporting by Cyntia Barrera; Editing by Dave Graham)