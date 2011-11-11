MEXICO CITY Nov 11 Mexico's peso MXN= MXN=D2 and the IPC stock index .MXX lost ground on Friday after Interior Minister Francisco Blake Mora died in a helicopter crash.

The peso was trading at 13.4536 pesos per dollar after hitting a session low of 13.4991 after the announcement. The stock index was trading up 1.03 percent in a sharp retreat. It had been up 1.66 percent before the crash. (Reporting by Rachel Uranga; Editing by James Dalgleish)