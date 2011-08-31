MEXICO CITY Aug 31 The premium banks pay to buy dollar put options from Mexico's central bank rose to its highest since October 2010 as local banks were willing to pay more for protection against peso gains next month.

Mexico's central bank said on Wednesday it sold all $600 million of dollar put options on offer at its monthly auction.

Banks paid an average premium of 61.72 pesos per $1,000 in options, the central bank said. (Reporting by Michael O'Boyle)