MEXICO CITY, June 7 Mexico's peso firmed sharply
on Friday after data showed U.S. hiring rose in May but was not
seen at a strong enough pace to push the Federal Reserve to
scale back its monetary stimulus.
The peso firmed 1.1 percent to 12.6692 per
dollar, driving the cost of dollars in pesos to around its
200-day simple moving average.
The peso had slumped to a five-month low last week on
concerns the Fed could scale back its stimulus that has
supported demand for riskier assets like emerging market
currencies.