UPDATE 1-Henkel offers $1.05 bln to buy Darex Packaging from GCP
* GCP to begin consultation with labour bosses (Adds details)
MEXICO CITY, July 15 Mexico's peso firmed to a one-month high on Monday, helped by signs of slower U.S. growth that may keep the Federal Reserve from soon trimming its stimulus program.
The peso gained 1.13 percent to 12.6865 per dollar, its strongest since mid-June.
The peso's gains pushed the cost of dollars in pesos below its 200-day simple moving average.
* GCP to begin consultation with labour bosses (Adds details)
TOKYO, March 2 Japan's Nikkei share average hit a 14-month peak on Thursday as the yen weakened against the dollar on heightened expectations for the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates this month and after Wall Street soared to record highs.
FRANKFURT, March 2 German consumer products group Henkel said it had submitted a binding offer to buy the global Darex Packaging Technologies business from GCP Applied Technologies for $1.05 billion on a cash and debt free basis.