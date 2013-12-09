MEXICO CITY Dec 9 Mexico's peso firmed sharply on Monday to its strongest level in seven weeks after lawmakers unveiled a more audacious than expected bill to open up state-run energy industries to greater private investment.

The peso gained 1 percent 12.8020 per dollar, its strongest level since mid-October.

Chart watchers are eyeing gains to around 12.75 per dollar, which coincides with the currency's 200-day simple moving average.

While a further advance from that level may be difficult amid global concerns about less U.S. monetary stimulus, a break of the 200-day SMA could suggest a further rally to 12 per dollar or beyond, according to chart analysts.