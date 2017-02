MEXICO CITY, April 13 Mexico's peso weakened sharply on Friday after disappointing first-quarter China growth figures coupled with renewed concerns about rising borrowing costs in Spain heightened worries about the global economic outlook.

The peso slipped more than 1 percent to 13.1676 per U.S. dollar and is on track to depreciate 1.4 percent this week, declining for a fifth consecutive week. (Reporting by Rachel Uranga; Editing by James Dalgleish)