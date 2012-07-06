MEXICO CITY, July 6 Mexico's peso weakened sharply on Friday after U.S. job growth in June fell short of expectations, boding poorly for Mexican exports.

The peso slipped 0.7 percent to 13.5108 per dollar after data showed non-farm payrolls expanding by just 80,000 jobs. The currency is on track to end the week with losses around 1.2 percent as worries over the global growth outlook weighs. (Reporting by Rachel Uranga)