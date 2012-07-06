Russia finmin will offer OFZ bonds for households in April
SOCHI, Russia, Feb 27 Russia's finance ministry will start selling rouble treasury bonds for households in April, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Monday.
MEXICO CITY, July 6 Mexico's peso weakened sharply on Friday after U.S. job growth in June fell short of expectations, boding poorly for Mexican exports.
The peso slipped 0.7 percent to 13.5108 per dollar after data showed non-farm payrolls expanding by just 80,000 jobs. The currency is on track to end the week with losses around 1.2 percent as worries over the global growth outlook weighs. (Reporting by Rachel Uranga)
SOCHI, Russia, Feb 27 Russia's finance ministry will start selling rouble treasury bonds for households in April, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Monday.
LONDON, Feb 27 France's 10-year bond yield fell to a one-month low on Monday, after latest polls suggested French independent candidate Emmanuel Macron would easily beat far-right leader Marine Le Pen in the second round of presidential elections in May.
* Rexel launches 300 million euros ($316.9 million) notes offering