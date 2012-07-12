UPDATE 1-Merkel suggests euro is too low for Germany
* Comments come after criticism from Trump trade adviser (Adds details)
MEXICO CITY, July 12 Mexico's peso weakened sharply on Thursday as sentiment over the global economy soured after the Federal Reserve minutes showed hesitation on Wednesday over providing new stimulus measures.
The currency marked a session low, shedding 1.5 percent to 13.5230 per U.S. dollar. The peso had hit its strongest point in two months during the last session. (Reporting by Rachel Uranga; Editing by James Dalgleish)
* Comments come after criticism from Trump trade adviser (Adds details)
Feb 18 Buyout firm 3G Capital managed to build a consumer empire with a market value of over $140 billion in just seven years. Yet its ruthless approach to costs may end up hampering 3G-backed Kraft Heinz Co's $143 billion bid for Unilever Plc.
Feb 17 Buyout firm 3G Capital managed to build a consumer empire with a market value of over $140 billion in just seven years. Yet its ruthless approach to costs may end up hampering 3G-backed Kraft Heinz Co's $143 billion bid for Unilever Plc.