MEXICO CITY, July 12 Mexico's peso weakened sharply on Thursday as sentiment over the global economy soured after the Federal Reserve minutes showed hesitation on Wednesday over providing new stimulus measures.

The currency marked a session low, shedding 1.5 percent to 13.5230 per U.S. dollar. The peso had hit its strongest point in two months during the last session. (Reporting by Rachel Uranga; Editing by James Dalgleish)