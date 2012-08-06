Le Pen, surprise growth data and Greek relief roil bond markets
LONDON, Feb 21 A combination of French political worries, rebounding growth data and progress on Greece's bailout talks tugged euro zone bond markets in all directions on Tuesday.
MEXICO CITY Aug 6 Mexico's currency gained on hopes that the European Central Bank will move to lower borrowing costs in Spain and Italy and help ease the euro zone debt crisis.
The peso rose as much as 0.5 percent against the dollar on Monday, reaching its strongest point in about three months at 13.1205 pesos. (Reporting by Rachel Uranga)
CAPE TOWN, Feb 21 South Africa's competition watchdog said on Tuesday it would be seeking maximum penalties against other local and foreign banks alleged to be involved in colluding to fix the rand currency.
LONDON, Feb 21 The dollar rose broadly on Tuesday after two Federal Reserve policymakers pointed to the potential for U.S. interest rates to rise next month, returning investors' attention to the bullish fundamentals of the world's biggest economy.