BRIEF-Ooma prices secondary offering of 2.9 mln shares at $8.85 per share
* Ooma, Inc announces pricing of secondary offering by certain stockholders
MEXICO CITY, April 5 Mexico's peso firmed sharply on Friday to a more than 19-month high, reversing steep losses after a weak payrolls report in the United States, Mexico's top trading partner.
The peso firmed as much as 0.64 percent to 12.2332 per dollar, its strongest since late August 2011.
Mexico's peso is expected to keep gaining ground due to optimism about the new government's economic reform plans, and traders said investors took advantage of the steep sell off on the U.S. data that took the peso to as weak as 12.40 per dollar.
* Ooma, Inc announces pricing of secondary offering by certain stockholders
LONDON, March 10 European shares rose on Friday in early deals, with gains underpinned by a rally among energy stocks as well as BT as attention turned to closely-watched U.S. jobs data due later in the day.
OSLO, March 10 Norwegian consumer prices fell to four-year lows in February, Statistics Norway said, putting pressure on the central bank to maintain an easing bias on interest rates and plunging the crown currency to a four-month low against the euro.