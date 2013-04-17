MEXICO CITY, April 17 Mexico's peso weakened sharply on Wednesday, in its third straight session of wild swings amid a global sell-off in commodities and riskier assets.

The peso shed just over 1 percent to trade around 12.26 per dollar, pushing the cost of dollars in pesos up to its 20-day simple moving average. The currency had hit even weaker levels in previous sessions close to 12.30 per dollar.

The Mexican currency has pulled back about 2 percent from a 20-month high it hit last week on optimism about the new government's drive to pass major economic reforms through a divided Congress.