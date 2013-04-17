UPDATE 1-Japan hopes to leave farms out of US economic talks - sources
* BOJ, Fed unlikely to take part in dialogue - sources (Adds details)
MEXICO CITY, April 17 Mexico's peso weakened sharply on Wednesday, in its third straight session of wild swings amid a global sell-off in commodities and riskier assets.
The peso shed just over 1 percent to trade around 12.26 per dollar, pushing the cost of dollars in pesos up to its 20-day simple moving average. The currency had hit even weaker levels in previous sessions close to 12.30 per dollar.
The Mexican currency has pulled back about 2 percent from a 20-month high it hit last week on optimism about the new government's drive to pass major economic reforms through a divided Congress.
* Expectations of strong U.S. payrolls after blockbuster ADP data
NEW YORK, March 9 The run of gains on Wall Street turns 8 years old on Thursday and, despite its advanced age, is expected to rage on, with perhaps a few hiccups, based on a combination of stronger company earnings, lower taxes and a corporate-friendly administration in Washington.